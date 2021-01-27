Kerala

Rahul to visit Wayanad

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the district on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate United Democratic Front (UDF) conventions of Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituencies at Chandragiri auditorium and St. Joseph’s Auditorium at Sulthan Bathery respectively, according to a press release by his office. He will inaugurate a spices kit distribution programme organised by the Regional Agricultural Research Station of the Kerala Agricultural University at its auditorium at Ambalavayal in the afternoon.

Mr. Gandhi will also inaugurate houses built by Indian national cultural and arts society, Qatar chapter, at Panamaram.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 12:44:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rahul-to-visit-wayanad/article33679472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY