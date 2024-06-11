ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul to visit Wayanad on Wednesday

Published - June 11, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit his constituency Wayanad on Wednesday.

This is the first time Mr. Gandhi is visiting the constituency after he scripted a huge victory the second time with a margin of 3,64,422 votes over his nearest rival Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India.

While Mr. Gandhi polled 6,47,445 votes, Raja got 2,83,023 votes.

Mr. Gandhi will address public meetings at Edavanna town in Malappuram and on the New Bus stand premises here at 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. respectively, the UDF Wayanad district committee said in a release.

