Rahul to visit Wayanad on Sunday

February 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend various programmes in Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency, on Sunday.

Mr. Gandhi will arrive at the Calicut International Airport at 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

He will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting and the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate here at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

He will also attend the Aspirational District Programme review meeting at 12. p.m. and a District Electricity Committee review meeting at 12.30 p.m. on the day.

Mr. Gandhi will visit the kin of Thomas Pallippurath at Puthussery, who was recently killed in a tiger attack, at 2.30 p.m.

He will attend a public meeting at the grama panchayat stadium at Meenangadi at 3.30 p.m. and leave for New Delhi at 8.55 p.m.