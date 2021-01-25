Rahul to visit Malappuram tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will reach here on Wednesday. He will inaugurate a new building at Government Girls

Vocational Higher Secondary School, Wandoor. He will inaugurate five school buses sanctioned from the MLA fund for different schools.

He will also attend a UDF meeting at Mambad at 2 p.m., and hand over the ventilators he sanctioned from the MP fund to Government Hospital, Nilambur at 3 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi will attend a UDF meeting at Nilambur before proceeding to attend a meeting at Areekode.