Rahul to open smart anganwadis in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, MP, will inaugurate the newly constructed buildings of smart anganwadis and a physiotherapy unit in the district by utilising the CSR fund of the Cochin Shipyard under the “Rapid transformation of aspirational districts project” of the Central government at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday through video conferencing .

As many as four buildings of smart angnwadis were constructed at a cost of ₹1.20 crore at Kappamkolly, Varadoor, Anpathekkar, and Karayothinkal and a building for the physiotherapy unit of the Community Health Centre at Noolpuzha was constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh. Those buildings have been constructed by the district Nirmithi Kendra.

As many as 115 backward districts in 28 States have been selected for executing the project and Wayanad is the lone district selected from the State for it .

To enable optimum utilisation of public potential, this programme focuses on improving people’s ability to participate fully in the burgeoning economy.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure are this programme’s core areas of focus.