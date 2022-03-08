Rahul to open indoor stadium at Areekode college

Students, alumni who excelled in sports to be felicitated

MALAPPURAM

Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, will inaugurate a newly constructed indoor stadium at Sullamussalam Science College at Areekode on Wednesday afternoon. He will also interact with the students at the open air amphitheatre.

N.V. Abdurahiman, college manager and Calicut University Syndicate member, will preside over the function. College Principal P. Muhammed Ilyas, P.K. Basheer, MLA, and Areekode panchayat president T.K.T. Abdu Haji will speak.

Students and alumni members who excelled in sports will be felicitated at the function.

The multi-purpose indoor stadium, constructed at a cost of ₹1.1 crore, has an indoor training hall of 11,000 sqft. It has four badminton courts, a basketball court and a volleyball court. Paved with wooden flooring, the indoor stadium can be used for events like yoga, gymnastics, judo, and wushu.