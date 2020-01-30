Kerala

Rahul to lead ‘Save Constitution rally’ at Kalpetta

All arrangements are in place for conducting the ‘Save Constitution rally’ led by Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a release issued by the United Democratic Front District Committee said here on Wednesday.

The rally will begin from the SKMJ Higher Secondary School premises at 10 a.m. and conclude at the new bus stand here.

The rally is organised as a part of the nationwide protest being organised by the Congress, the organisers said. According to the UDF district committee, Mr. Gandhi would inaugurate a public meeting in connection with the rally after offering floral tributes at the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi set up on a special stage.

After the rally, Mr. Gandhi will leave for the Kannur International Airport at 12.40 p.m.

Jan 30, 2020

