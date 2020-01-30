Rahul to lead ‘Save Constitution rally’ at Kalpetta

All arrangements are in place for conducting the ‘Save Constitution rally’ led by Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a release issued by the United Democratic Front District Committee said here on Wednesday.
The rally will begin from the SKMJ Higher Secondary School premises at 10 a.m. and conclude at the new bus stand here.
The rally is organised as a part of the nationwide protest being organised by the Congress, the organisers said. According to the UDF district committee, Mr. Gandhi would inaugurate a public meeting in connection with the rally after offering floral tributes at the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi set up on a special stage.
After the rally, Mr. Gandhi will leave for the Kannur International Airport at 12.40 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.