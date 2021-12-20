KeralaKALPETTA 20 December 2021 23:26 IST
Rahul to arrive on two-day visit to Wayanad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,, MP, will visit his constituency, Wayanad, on Thursday and Friday.
Mr. Gandhi will attend a programme at Puthuppadi in Kozhikode district to commemorate former MLA C. Moyinkutty at 11.15 a.m. on Thursday.
Mr. Gandhi will also attend a review meeting at Wayanad collectorate here at 2 p.m.
He will inaugurate an office of T.Siddique, MLA, here at 3.40 p.m. and open Achur-Chathoth road at 4.40 p.m. on the day.
Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate a public library at Adikkolly near Pulpally at 11.15 p.m. on Friday. He will also attend a Christmas celebration programme at the Bishop’s house at Thamarassery at 4.30 p.m. after inaugurating the Mandolam Congress party office at Mullankolly at 12.15 p.m. on the day.
