Rahul sought intervention of CM on issues on ESZ

June 09, 2022 19:11 IST

Rahul sought intervention of Chief Minister in issues related to ESZ

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has urged the State government to approach the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF and CC) to solve the issues of the public related to the recent judgment of the Supreme Court regarding the demarcation of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said the judgment mandated the maintenance of a minimum one-kilometre ESZ and there was growing apprehension about the grave implication of the judgment on the lives and livelihoods of the people in the State.

As one of the most densely populated regions in the Western Ghats, maintaining a minimum ESZ of one kilometre would hamper the activities of the local communities, many of whom peacefully coexisted in these protected areas for generations, Mr. Gandhi said.

The judgment provides for the dilution of the minimum width of the ESZ in 'overwhelming' public interest and allows the State government to approach the CEC and MoEF and CC regarding the same, he said.

Mr. Gandhi added that the apex court would consider the recommendations of the CEC and the MoEF.

Hence, the State government should intervene in the issue at the earliest and explore all available legal remedies, he said.

Furthermore, the State government might also take up the matter with the Union government and deliberate on the need to suitably revisit existing guidelines for ESZs, Mr. Gandhi added.