Rahul seeks quick government intervention to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the government to adopt effective steps to mitigate the rising man-animal conflict in Wayanad.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said there were frequent reports of domestic animals being attacked or killed by tigers in Nenmeni, Meenangadi, Mullankolly and Pulpally panchayats, besides Sulthan Bathery municipality in the district.

He said he had received representations saying that the Beenachi Estate, a coffee estate owned by the Madhya Pradesh government, in Sulthan Bathery harboured several tigers and other wildlife animals. The thick undergrowth and dearth of proper fencing have led to animals straying into residential areas. Such incidents also pose grave threat to motorists on the adjoining national highway, Mr. Gandhi said.

Hence, the undergrowth in the estate should be cleared and proper fencing should be erected around the property. Moreover, effective steps should be taken to mitigate man-animal conflicts in the district, he added.

Mr. Gandhi also sought quick intervention by the Chief Minister in the matter.