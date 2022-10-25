Rahul seeks quick government intervention to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau Kalpetta
October 25, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the government to adopt effective steps to mitigate the rising man-animal conflict in Wayanad.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said there were frequent reports of domestic animals being attacked or killed by tigers in Nenmeni, Meenangadi, Mullankolly and Pulpally panchayats, besides Sulthan Bathery municipality in the district.

He said he had received representations saying that the Beenachi Estate, a coffee estate owned by the Madhya Pradesh government, in Sulthan Bathery harboured several tigers and other wildlife animals. The thick undergrowth and dearth of proper fencing have led to animals straying into residential areas. Such incidents also pose grave threat to motorists on the adjoining national highway, Mr. Gandhi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the undergrowth in the estate should be cleared and proper fencing should be erected around the property. Moreover, effective steps should be taken to mitigate man-animal conflicts in the district, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Gandhi also sought quick intervention by the Chief Minister in the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
social issues (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app