Rahul seeks enhanced assistance for landslides survivors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the State government to bolster financial support for those affected by the recent landslides in Wayanad district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi highlighted his recent visit to the disaster-stricken areas alongside his sister, underscoring the urgent need for increased aid.

Mr. Gandhi acknowledged the provision of ₹6,000 per month from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to assist displaced individuals in securing rental accommodations, describing it as a commendable initiative. However, he noted that the amount fell short of meeting the rising rental costs in the Meppadi grama panchayat. Additionally, the immediate relief assistance of ₹10,000 was inadequate for families grappling with urgent expenses.

In his correspondence, Mr. Gandhi urged the State government to adjust the rental allowance in line with the current market rates and provide further support for the purchase of essential household items.

He recounted his conversations with survivors during his visit, many of whom expressed concern about their future following the loss of livelihood and income-generating assets, as well as the rendering of large swathes of land uncultivable due to the landslides.

Mr. Gandhi emphasised the necessity of enhancing the government’s announced relief of ₹300 per person for up to two adults over one month, advocating for an extension of this support. He proposed that the livelihood allowance should be sustained for a minimum of 12 months, given the scale of devastation.

Mr. Gandhi also urged to strengthen interdepartmental coordination in ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts, stressing that a unified approach was crucial in overcoming the complex challenges.

He offered his unwavering support to help the survivors rebuild their lives, calling for all possible assistance to be rendered to those affected.

