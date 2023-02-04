Rahul seeks administrative approval for road work worth ₹145 crore in Wayanad

February 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has sought the administrative approval of the State government for the construction of 10 roads in the Wayanad parliamentary constituency for which the Central government has sectioned ₹145 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme during the 2022-2023 fiscal.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Gandhi said he had submitted a list of 15 road projects to be undertaken under the CRIF scheme in the constituency to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways in May last year.

The Ministry had approved 30 such works in the State to be carried out at a cost of ₹506.14 crores under the scheme, including 10 in Wayanad, in July.

The approval was not only the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the people of the constituency but also a vital fillip to connectivity in the region, Mr. Gandhi said.

However, the State government is yet to accord administrative approval for the projects. The inordinate delay is a grave disservice to the people of the constituency, he said, adding that the onset of the monsoon in June would further delay the execution of works and cause significant inconvenience to the public.

Hence, the government should examine the matter and ensure administrative approval for the works at the earliest, Mr. Gandhi said.