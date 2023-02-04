ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul seeks administrative approval for road work worth ₹145 crore in Wayanad

February 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has sought the administrative approval of the State government for the construction of 10 roads in the Wayanad parliamentary constituency for which the Central government has sectioned ₹145 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme during the 2022-2023 fiscal.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Gandhi said he had submitted a list of 15 road projects to be undertaken under the CRIF scheme in the constituency to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways in May last year.

The Ministry had approved 30 such works in the State to be carried out at a cost of ₹506.14 crores under the scheme, including 10 in Wayanad, in July.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The approval was not only the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the people of the constituency but also a vital fillip to connectivity in the region, Mr. Gandhi said.

However, the State government is yet to accord administrative approval for the projects. The inordinate delay is a grave disservice to the people of the constituency, he said, adding that the onset of the monsoon in June would further delay the execution of works and cause significant inconvenience to the public.

Hence, the government should examine the matter and ensure administrative approval for the works at the earliest, Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US