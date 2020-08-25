Rahul reviews CSS schemes

The execution of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be intensified in the district, Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said.

Chairing the review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee to assess the progress of CSS programmes through video conferencing here on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said he would write a letter to the Central government demanding not to hold back subsidy for loans of farmer groups and self-help groups during the moratorium period.

The District Collector presented a report on the progress of CSS.