Rahul reaches out with dialysis kits

Helping hand: A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, arranging dialysis kits donated by Rahul Gandhi, MP, for patients in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

17 May 2020 20:08 IST

1,300 patients chosen from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency

Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, will give away 1,300 dialysis kits to kidney and liver patients in the constituency. The kits containing vital medicines and dialysis components were being readied for distribution. They would reach the patients across the constituency within a week, said A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA.

He said 1,300 patients were chosen after inviting applications from the needy in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprising the Assembly segments of Wandoor, Nilambur, Eranad, Thiruvambady, Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady.

“In a survey conducted recently, we found that there has been an increase in the number of kidney patients in the constituency. So Rahulji decided to reach out with dialysis kits to all dialysis patients in the constituency. Medicines are also being given to kidney and liver transplant patients,” said Mr. Anil Kumar, who is in charge of the distribution.

He said it was the third phase of aid for the needy from Mr. Gandhi during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the first phase, masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners were distributed in Wayanad.

Mr. Gandhi had arranged more than 5,000 litres of sanitiser and more than 20,000 face masks for distribution among the poor in Wayanad. About 100 thermal scanners were also given to health workers in the first phase of the lockdown.

Mr. Gandhi also donated rice and pulses to community kitchens in the second phase. “He has given 28 tonnes of rice and three tonnes of pulses to community kitchens,” said Mr. Anil Kumar.