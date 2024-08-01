GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul, Priyanka visit the injured, bereaved in Wayanad

Rahul says he is reminded of his feelings after his father’s assassination. Former Wayanad MP says this is no time to discuss politics

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MEPPADI (WAYANAD)

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit a relief camp at Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district on August 1, 2024. Photo: X/@INCIndia via PTI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit a relief camp at Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on August 1, 2024. Photo: X/@INCIndia via PTI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, MP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected people at Chooralmala in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi, a former MP of the Wayanad constituency, offered support to the people struggling to recover from the devastating landslides that claimed 177 lives and made homeless hundreds of families. After visiting those admitted in a private medical college at Rippon, Mr. Gandhi told the media that his feelings were akin to those after his father’s assassination.

“I remember what I felt when my father died. But here, it is much worse. People have lost families — brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers. It is not one person suffering, but thousands,” Mr. Gandhi said. “We owe people here all our respect and affection and we should stand with them at this time. I am very proud that the whole nation is focussed on Wayanad and helping those affected,” he said.

‘Focus is on people’

Mr. Gandhi also responded sharply to political controversies over the landslides. “I don’t think this is the time or place to discuss political issues. People here need help. I am not interested in politics at this moment. My focus is on the people of Wayanad,” he said.

Ms. Vadra, who is reportedly slated to make her electoral debut from Wayanad, said they met a boy who was holding on for six hours trying to save his family but could not. He could only save his grandmother. “We spent the day meeting people who suffered,” she said.

“It is an immense tragedy,” Ms. Vadra said, “We can only imagine the kind of pain the people here are going through. We are only here to give as much comfort and support as we can,” she added. They visited many bereaved families and those injured in the catastrophe.

