Rahul pays homage to Aryadan Mohammed

The Hindu Bureau September 25, 2022 13:51 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, offered his respects to veteran Congress leader and former Minister Aryadan Mohammed, who died on Sunday morning. Mr. Gandhi reached Aryadan’s house at Nilambur by road and paid his tributes. He said Aryadan’s death was a great loss not only for the Congress, but also for him personally. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, and Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, accompanied Mr. Gandhi. Hundreds of people from different walks of life reached Aryadan’s house and paid their homage since morning. Ramya Haridas, MP, Jebin Methar, MP, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, P. Ubaidullah, MLA, P.K. Basheer, MLA, P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, T.N. Pratapan, MP, former minister Nalakath Soopy and former MLA K.N.A. Khader were among those who reached Aryadan’s house.



