Rahul offers legal help on Bandipur

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the issues related to the night traffic ban on the stretch of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka could be resolved in an intelligent and productive way.

Expressing solidarity with the youths on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 10 days at Sulthan Bathery against the night traffic ban, Mr. Gandhi said the hardships of the public should be removed. “I am confident that a compromise solution can be reached where the people of Wayanad will benefit and also the environment can be protected.”

He said he was confident about a solution as such solutions had been reached in many parts of the country.

He said he understood that it was a legal issue under the consideration of the Supreme Court, adding that he had discussed it with legal experts in his party. “I am assuring you that the best legal resources in the country will be made available for the purpose. I am standing with you and all attempts will be made intelligently and sensitively to resolve the issue,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, and Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

Two hospitalised

Meanwhile, two of the four youths, including Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi district youth wing president Shamshad Bathery and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district president Prasanth, who had been staging a hunger strike for the past nine days, were arrested and shifted to hospital after their health condition worsened.

Private bus operators in the district will stop services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and take out a march at Sulthan Bathery to express solidarity with the agitation.