Rahul mounts pre-poll attack on LDF

He blames State govt. for wrecking livelihood of fishers, career prospects of the youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for “wrecking the livelihoods of the fishing community and the career prospects of the youth in the State”.

The CPI(M)-led government’s term is also marked by unabashed nepotism that saw jobs being appropriated for the coalition loyalists, he has said.

People’s manifesto

Addressing a huge gathering on the Shanghumughom beach on Tuesday evening as part of the valedictory of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, the former Congress president made an impassioned pitch to bring the United Democratic Front (UDF) back to power by promising welfare schemes as part of a ‘people’s manifesto’ that included the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) minimum income guarantee scheme and cashless treatment and insurance for all.

Mr. Gandhi blamed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for the agitation by job aspirants. “Despite being part of a dynamic State, Kerala’s youngsters find themselves struggling to find jobs. However, if you are one of their (LDF’s) people, every job is available for you. If you carry their flag, any amount of gold can be smuggled in. But, if you are a young Keralite, then you will have to protest and shout to earn your right,” he said.

Referring to the row over the government’s deep-sea fishing contract, Mr. Gandhi accused the LDF of working to destroy the livelihood of the fisherfolk instead of helping them.

Raising allegations of collusion between the LDF and the BJP, he wondered why the Central agencies refrained from “attacking the State government” in cases that even had a person who worked in the Chief Minister’s office getting arraigned.

Mr. Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, State Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran, All India Congress Committee general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Tariq Anwar, Shashi Tharoor, MP, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, Indian Union Muslim League general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, and Kerala Congress leader P.J. Joseph, spoke.