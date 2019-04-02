Rahul may file papers on Thursday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to file his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday morning.

According to the latest official information, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday morning to file his nomination, Wayanad District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar says.

In Kozhikode

Mr. Gandhi will land in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening en route to Wayanad. His helicopter will land at the SKMJ high school ground, Mr. Ajayakumar says.

A contingent of Special Protection Group (SPG), an elite Central armed force, led by Gyurmed Dorja, Assistant Inspector General, SPG, inspected the SKMJ high school ground on Monday noon.

Security meet

Mr. Dorja held an advance security liaison meeting with senior officials of various department including the Police, Public Works, Health and Fire and Rescue Services here on Monday evening.

Security arrangements

Mr. Dorja also discussed the security arrangements with Mr. Ajayakumar. More SPG personnel will reach the district in the coming days to shore up the security.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee office sources say Mr. Gandhi will likely file his papers around 11 a.m. on Thursday.