Rahul Mamkootathil will clinch Palakkad Assembly seat: K.C. Venugopal

Updated - October 18, 2024 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

United Democratic Front candidate Rahul Mamkootathil will secure a thumping victory in the byelection to the Palakkad Assembly seat, All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal has said.

In a statement issued here on Friday (October 18,2024), Mr. Venugopal said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] in Kerala considers the Congress its primary enemy.

“Their enemy is not the Bharatiya Janata Party, but the Congress party. The CPI (M) is trying to weaken the Congress. That is their agenda. Fielding a Congress defector in Palakkad is part of that agenda,” Mr. Venugopal added.

