Rahul Mamkootathil neither an absconder nor a terrorist, says Satheesan 

January 09, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thrissur

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to implement State-sponsored terrorism using the police, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said Youth Congress State chief Rahul Mamkootathil was not a terrorist or absconder to be arrested and dragged out his bedroom early in the morning. He took part in the protest march to the DGP office and visited his colleagues in jail. He gave reception to the Youth Congress workers who were released from jail. But the police chose to arrest him from his house when Mr. Mamkootathil, who sustained a head injury, was resting in his house, he said.

“If Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thinks that he can scare the UDF and Youth Congress workers with such acts of cowardice, he is mistaken,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The police arrested Mr. Mamkootathil from his house at Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning in connection with the recent Secretariat march. He is the fourth accused on the list while Mr. Satheesan is first accused. “I am the first accused in the case. Let them come and arrest me. We will show them how we will respond,” he said.

Condemning the double standards of the police and the LDF government, Mr. Satheesan said the two gunmen of the Chief Minister who had non-bailable charges against them were still on duty with Mr. Vijayan.