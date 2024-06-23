GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Mamkootathil likely to be UDF candidate in Palakkad

UDF will soon announce its candidate for the byelection in Palakkad after discussions, says Shafi Parambil

Published - June 23, 2024 08:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The chances of Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil contesting from the Palakkad Assembly constituency have increased with outgoing MLA Shafi Parambil, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara, indicating that a strong youth leader would replace him in Palakkad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to field a strong candidate in Palakkad. The Congress leadership is likely to consider Mr. Mamkootathil as Mr. Parambil’s successor in Palakkad.

Mr. Parambil had defeated Metro Man E. Sreedharan in Palakkad in the 2021 Assembly elections in a keenly contested fight. The defeat of Mr. Sreedharan had dashed the hopes of the BJP to win an Assembly seat in Kerala.

Mr. Parambil said here that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would soon announce its candidate for the byelection in Palakkad after discussions.

There were rumours that actor Ramesh Pisharody would fight for the UDF in Palakkad. However, Mr. Pisharody had expressed his unwillingness. Apart from Mr. Mamkootathil and Mr. Pisharody, the names of former MLA V.T. Balram, District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan were also raised.

The contest in Palakkad is likely to be mainly between the UDF and the BJP as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was pushed to the third position in the 2021 elections.

