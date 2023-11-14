Rahul Mamkootathil bags the most number of votes in Youth Congress elections

November 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rahul Mamkootathil, a staunch defender of the Congress on television debates, stands a strong chance of being elevated as the State president of the Youth Congress (India).

Mr. Mamkootathil polled 2,21,986 votes in the Youth Congress organisation election. His opponent, Abin Varkey, a fiery Congress spokesperson on television commentariat, bagged 1,68,588 votes, marking Mr. Mamkootathil as a clear winner.

Congress might nominate him as one of the State vice-presidents, along with Aritha Babu, who came a distant third.

Mr. Mamkootathil and Mr. Varkey had served as general secretaries in the previous State committee headed by outgoing YC State president Shafi Parambil.

Some in the Congress view Mr. Mamkootathil as a staunch A-group loyalist. In contrast, few others identify Mr. Varkey with the I-group led by Ramesh Chennithala.

Mr. Mamkkotathil expressed regret that late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was not alive to witness his election. The AICC will take a final call in the morning.

