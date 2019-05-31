Rahul logs in as Wayanad MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has begun his innings as Wayanad MP by highlighting the plight of farmers in the district in particular and the State in general.

In a letter on May 28, the Congress chief urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide assistance to the family of a farmer who committed suicide allegedly due to non-repayment of loans and conduct an inquiry into the matter.

V.D. Dinesh Kumar, 53, died after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on May 25. His relatives said that financial burden had forced him to take the extreme step.

The letter is the first indication that the Congress president intends to take up issues affecting the constituency and the State.

Matter of concern

“Shri Kumar’s case isn’t an isolated one. There have been a spate of farmer suicides in Wayanad due to an inability to repay loans. What is disturbing is that while the Government of Kerala has announced a moratorium on repayment of farm loans till December 31, 2019, farmers are still being pressurised and hounded by loan collection agents,” he said.

The police said that Kumar had taken loans of ₹20 lakh from three banks and was reportedly facing recovery proceedings.

The Congress chief said it was important to consider “long-term measures” to free farmers from the “vicious debt trap”, given the devastating impact of the last year’s floods.

“I offer you my fullest support and cooperation in finding concrete long-term solutions to the critical issues Kerala’s farmers are faced with and in ensuring every farmer in Kerala lives a life of dignity,” Mr. Gandhi said.

To thank voters

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi will visit the constituency on June 7 and 8 to thank the electorate. He will visit all the seven Assembly segments of Wayanad during the visit to express his gratitude the to voters, Wayanad District Congress Committee president I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, told The Hindu.

“We are planning to organise roadshows in seven Assembly segments in the constituency in connection with the visit, but the final decision will be taken in a meeting of Congress leaders at Mukkam in Kozhikode district on Saturday,”Mr.Balakrishnan said.

Mr. Gandhi won from Wayanad seat with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter in Wayanad)