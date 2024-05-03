GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul in Rae Bareli will strengthen INDIA prospects, says Kunhalikutty

May 03, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli would strengthen the prospects of the INDIA front.

Mr. Gandhi is already contesting from Wayanad, where the elections took place on April 26.

“Contesting from Rae Bareli is a political decision that would strengthen the INDIA front,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said, rubbishing criticisms against Mr. Gandhi’s decision.

He said the alliance partners had asked Mr. Gandhi to contest from a constituency in the north. “There is nothing new in political leaders contesting from two constituencies. And, the Congress’ decision is getting wider acceptance.”

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the BJP had begun to realise that it would no longer be a cakewalk for it, and that was why BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were resorting to extremely communal speeches.

Those who blamed the Congress for a possible byelection in Wayanad, if Mr. Gandhi quit that seat, were predicting his victory in Rae Bareli, he said. “A byelection in Wayanad will turn into Rahul Gandhi’s triumph in Rae Bareli,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty blamed the government for merely increasing Plus Two seats in the State. “What we need are new schools and batches. Otherwise, we will be doing injustice to the future generation,” he said.

