Rahul hails community workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has hailed Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and anganwadi workers for their active role in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and ANMs are working across the country with dedication and courage, putting their lives at

risk, on the front lines of our battle against COVID-19,” Mr. Gandhi said in an open letter here on Friday.

In an environment in which fear and misinformation posed a bigger threat than the virus itself, community workers had a key role to play in educating people about COVID-19, he said.

“I salute each and every community worker for their service to the nation,” Mr. Gandhi said..