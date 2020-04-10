Kerala

Rahul hails community workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has hailed Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and anganwadi workers for their active role in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and ANMs are working across the country with dedication and courage, putting their lives at

risk, on the front lines of our battle against COVID-19,” Mr. Gandhi said in an open letter here on Friday.

In an environment in which fear and misinformation posed a bigger threat than the virus itself, community workers had a key role to play in educating people about COVID-19, he said.

“I salute each and every community worker for their service to the nation,” Mr. Gandhi said..

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 8:55:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rahul-hails-community-workers/article31311826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY