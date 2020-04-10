Rahul hails community workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has hailed Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and anganwadi workers for their active role in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
“Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and ANMs are working across the country with dedication and courage, putting their lives at
risk, on the front lines of our battle against COVID-19,” Mr. Gandhi said in an open letter here on Friday.
In an environment in which fear and misinformation posed a bigger threat than the virus itself, community workers had a key role to play in educating people about COVID-19, he said.
“I salute each and every community worker for their service to the nation,” Mr. Gandhi said..
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.