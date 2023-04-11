ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow evokes massive response in Wayanad

April 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

He is accompanied by his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for ‘Sathayameva Jayathe’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wave at supporters during a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A roadshow under the banner ‘Sathayameva Jayathe’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi evoked massive response in the hill town of Kalpetta here on Tuesday. This was Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to Wayanad since his disqualification as an MP.

Braving scorching heat, Mr. Gandhi, who was accompanied by his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF), rode on an open truck.

Thousands, including men, women, and children, took part in the programme. Those who had gathered included Congress supporters from even neighbouring districts, including Kozhikode and Malappuram.

UDF workers gathered in large numbers, waving national flags. Many held aloft placards reading ‘My house for you Rahulji’ and ‘We are with Rahul’ to express solidarity with Mr. Gandhi, while others, who occupied spaces atop buildings and waysides, gave the Congress leader a warm welcome.

The police and security agencies appeared to have a tough time controlling the crowd. The police had earlier diverted vehicular traffic through the bypass road from 12 p.m. for the programme. As many as 800 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

The 30-minute roadshow commenced at 3.55 p.m. after Mr. Gandhi landed in a helicopter along with Ms. Vadra on the SKMJ Higher Secondary School grounds. Amid tight security, Mr. Gandhi shook hands with many en route, even as hundreds of supporters joined the motorcade. The roadshow concluded near the office of Mr. Gandhi.

Several leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

