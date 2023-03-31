Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP orchestrated: Manish Tewari

March 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP was an organised and orchestrated event, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Tewari said here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons at a press conference held at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters here, Mr. Tewari said the Central government was hunting Mr. Gandhi for exposing “the Modi-Adani links” in Parliament and that Indian democracy was in a precarious state now.

“The Congress will stand together and resist the Centre’s moves against Rahul Gandhi. The hurried manner in which Mr. Gandhi was disqualified is legally and constitutionally wrong because the punishment has been suspended till Mr. Gandhi files an appeal,” said Mr. Tewari.

The conditions upon which criminal defamation can be filed was not followed in the case of Mr. Gandhi. The speech, on the basis of which the case was foisted on Mr. Gandhi, was made at Kolar in Karnataka while the case was filed in Surat, he pointed out.

Mr. Tewari denied that there had been a delay on the part of the Congress in moving an appeal against the Surat judgment. He said hat the party will examine the judgment in detail, translate all documents and then file an appeal. The court has allowed a period of one month within which an appeal may be filed, he added.

Mr. Tewari said the Congress has demanded that a joint parliamentary committee be set up to investigate the Hindenburg Research report’s allegations against the Adani Group. “But Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has been too scared to agree to this demand,” he said.

It is the ruling party which disrupted Parliament so that Mr. Modi will not be put on the dock by the Opposition, he added.