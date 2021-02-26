Rahul Gandhi’s day out at sea in Kerala

26 February 2021 18:09 IST

The Congress leader’s adventures at sea in Kerala was shot by fishing vlogger, Sebin Cyriac, for his channel, Fishing Freaks

Rahul Gandhi’s adventure at sea off the Thangassery harbour in Kollam district of Kerala, is winning the Internet, the highlight being his jumping into the sea with fishermen.

And basking in the moment is Kerala-based vlogger, Sebin Cyriac, who shot the video for his YouTube channel, Fishing Freaks. The video clocked over 10 lakh views within 24 hours of uploading it. “I am still in a state of disbelief. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” says Sebin.

Sebin adds that all of them were “shell-shocked” when Rahul dived into the sea. “Although he had told me that he knows swimming and was a scuba diving instructor during his student days, I didn’t expect him to actually do it,” says Sebin.

It was a few weeks ago that Rahul’s team in Delhi contacted Sebin to discuss about the trip. “I got the confirmation a week ago. Perhaps, the subscriber base (1.66 million) of the channel was a reason why they selected me. The conditions were that I have to translate his conversations with the fishermen and that entire episode should be kept real,” he adds.

Sebin claims that but for his team comprising his brother, Jino Cyriac and friend-cum-cameraman, Jobin James, nobody at the harbour knew about Rahul’s arrival. “More than being nervous I was excited about the shoot. There were 22 fishermen in the boat, Poondimatha, and you should have seen their reaction when they saw him. They were worried when he took the plunge into the water. He also had bread and tuna curry, which the fishermen had taken with them for breakfast,” says Sebin. They set sail in the wee hours of February 24 and returned by 8 am. “By that time the harbour had known about his arrival and it was packed with local residents and media,” Sebin adds. He is ecstatic that Rahul has appreciated the video. “I had my apprehensions because the video is of 23 minutes. However, he is happy with how it has turned out,” Sebin says.

The 29-year-old, a native of Arpookkara in Kottayam district, started the channel two years ago. It was last month that the Congress leader was featured in a popular Tamil YouTube food channel, Village Cooking Channel, run by a group of farmers from Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu.