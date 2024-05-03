GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli evokes mixed response in Kerala

LDF’s Annie Raja says the Congress leader should have revealed the decision earlier to the voters in Wayanad. NDA candidate K. Surendran slams Rahul Gandhi for “cheating the people of Wayanad”, whom he called his family members. IUML comes out in support of the move.

May 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALPETTA 

The Hindu Bureau

The decision of Congress to field Rahul Gandhi, the party’s candidate for Wayanad parliamentary constituency, from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli seat as well has evoked a mixed response.

The decision of his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to not enter the electoral fray either from Raebareli or Amethi may have necessitated Mr. Gandhi’s shift to the contest the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for two decades.

However, his main opponent and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the constituency Annie Raja said Mr. Gandhi should have revealed this earlier to the voters in Wayanad. “He should have shown the political morality. He should have informed the people of Wayanad about Raebareli. It is not acceptable that he kept this fact away from the people in Wayanad,” Ms. Annie Raja said.

K. Surendran, Bharatiya Janata Party State President and National Democratic Alliance candidate for the constituency, said Mr. Gandhi’s decision to contest in Raebareli has proved that he was the biggest coward in Indian politics.

“If he was contesting in Amethi he could have claimed that it was to recoup his lost constituency. But he was contesting from a constituency where the Congress had won in the last election, again proving Mr. Gandhi was a coward,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the people of Wayanad were his family, but now he cheated his family members,” he said. “He was not only cheating the public but also the Congress and Muslim League cadres, who had worked for him, he added.

Defending Mr. Gandhi, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said there was nothing wrong with his decision to contest from Raebareli. “The IUML had requested the Congress party’s national leadership that Rahul should contest from one more seat other than Wayanad, he said. Did not PM Modi contest from two seats? We feel that this decision will boost the INDIA bloc,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.