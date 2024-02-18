ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi visits the next of kin of victims of fatal wild animal attacks in Wayanad

February 18, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi is expected to chair a meeting of district officials and elected peoples’ representatives at Kalpetta before returning to Uttar Pradesh later in the day.

E.M. Manoj

Rahul Gandhi MP visiting the kin of Ajeesh, a farmer at Chaligadha near Mananthavady in Wayanad district who was trampled in an elephant attack a week ago | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Wayanad district in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly listened to a litany of grievances about the State government’s alleged failure to mitigate human-wildlife conflict as he paid a whirlwind visit to families who lost their breadwinners to fatal wild animal attacks in the hilly district early on February 18.

Mr. Gandhi had taken a break from the Uttar Pradesh leg of his Nyay Yatra to visit his constituency, which had seen belligerent street protests on February 17 against the Forest Department’s alleged failure to insulate the local population from wildlife attacks.

One more person killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

Some parts of Wayanad were currently under curfew after the District Magistrate issued prohibitory orders to prevent public anger from spiralling out of control.

Mr. Gandhi reached Wayanad via road from Kannur around 7 a.m. He first visited the house of Ajeesh, a farmer who was trampled to death by a radio-collared wild elephant named Belur Makhna in a residential locality at Chaligada.

Local residents had thronged the neighbourhood to see Mr Gandhi. Later, Mr Gandhi called on the next of kin of eco-tourism guide, Paul, another wild elephant victim, at Pakkom.

Mr. Gandhi also reached Moodakolly and interacted with the family of Prajeesh, who was mauled to death by a tiger that had intruded into human habitation.

Congress Working Committee member K.C. Venugopal accompanied Mr Gandhi. The members of the bereaved families later told television news reporters that they had flagged the Forest department’s “ineffectual” response to wild animal threats and the “lack of facilities” for specialised care in State-funded hospitals in the district with Mr Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi is expected to chair a meeting of district officials and elected peoples’ representatives at Kalpetta before returning to Uttar Pradesh later in the day.

