Rahul Gandhi visits Puthumala, assures all help to flood affected people

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited flood affected areas in his Lok Sabha constituency, including worst-hit Puthumala and assured all help to those hit by the calamity to rebuild their lives.

At Puthumala, where a landslide had wrecked havoc in the area, Mr. Gandhi said many people are feared to be still trapped beneath the debris. “I visited the epicentre of Puthumala landslide at Meppadi in Wayanad. This is the site of a terrible landslide that destroyed an entire village, many people are still feared to be trapped & rescue work is ongoing,” he said in his Twitter account.

He interacted with people in relief camps at Meppadi in Wayanad and Kaithapoil in Kozhikode district.

“I know it is a difficult time but I request you not to worry for your future. We’re going to stand with you, we’re going to help you and we’re going to make sure that you’re able to rebuild your lives,” Mr. Gandhi told them.

Mr. Gandhi distributed relief materials to people at the relief camp in Kaithapoil. He told flood affected people at Meppadi and Kaithapoil that as their representative, he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to ask for help for this region from the State and Central governments.”

Referring to his meeting with State government officials, Mr. Gandhi said he had asked “them to bring in reconstruction, give compensation and distribute medicines and cleaning equipment at the earliest.”

Mr. Gandhi also extended his Eid greetings to the people.“Let us take the spirit of Eid to help all our brothers and sisters who are in pain and in suffering today”, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi appealed to the people to provide relief materials to those hit by the devastating floods in his constituency. He posted the appeal on his Facebook page.

“My Parliamentary constituency Wayanad has been devastated by floods with thousands left homeless and shifted to relief camps”, Mr. Gandhi said.

“We are in urgent need of materials, including water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments, dhotis, nightgowns, children’s apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder and chlorine,” he added.

Mr. Gandhi appealed to donors to send the material to collection centres in Malappuram district, which he listed.