ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi visits house of tribal youth who was found hanging near Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

February 13, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The kin of Viswanathan told Mr. Gandhi that Viswanathan would never end his life, and that he was beaten to death by a group of people

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi MP consoling deceased Viswanathan’s wife Bindu at Adled tribal hamlet near Vellaramkunnu in Wayanad district | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rahul Gandhi MP on Monday visited the house of Viswanathan, a tribal youth of Adled tribal hamlet in Wayanad who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) near Kozhikode on February 11, Saturday..  

Mr. Gandhi reached the youth’s house at the Adled hamlet near Vellaramkunnu here on Monday morning along with the leader of the opposition V. D. Satheesan, K. C. Venugopal MP  and T. Siddique MLA .  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Family’s allegations

The kin of Viswanathan told Mr. Gandhi that Viswanathan would never end his life, and that he was beaten to death by a group of people. The youth was questioned and roughed up by a group of people at the hospital on the charges of stealing a mobile phone, they alleged. 

ALSO READ
Unnatural death of tribal man: Police quiz guards at Kozhikode MCH for more information

The tragic incident occurred when Viswanathan arrived at the Hospital as a bystander for his pregnant wife Bindu. 

The mob allegedly harassed him while he was staying in the bystander’s area. Though the youth had claimed that he had no involvement in the theft, the mob rejected his words, the relatives said.

Mr. Gandhi told Viswanathan’s wife Bindu that he would bring the issue in to the attention of the State government.

Police investigation

Although the victim’s family and some of the Adivasi welfare organisations refuse to accept it as a case of suicide, the police officers who examined the scene of death and recovered the body on Saturday said that there were no bodily injuries or signs of mortal manhandling as per the post-mortem report and the observations made by the medical team.

However, the investigating team will be checking for possible abetment of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US