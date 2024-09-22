GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi urges tourists to visit Wayanad amid tourism crisis

Published - September 22, 2024 10:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a Facebook post on September 22 (Sunday), Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended a warm welcome to tourists considering a visit to Wayanad, a region currently facing the aftermath of a landslide disaster. The post, featuring a heartfelt video message, has already garnered thousands of views.

The Hindu had reported on Saturday about the dire situation of people dependent on the tourism industry for their livelihoods.

“Wayanad’s beauty is undeniable, but its people’s compassion and kindness have always drawn me to this place. Today, many of those who rely on tourism for their livelihoods are looking to you all for help,” he said.

While acknowledging that the recent tragedy primarily affected the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas, Mr. Gandhi pointed out that misconceptions had led to a broader belief that the entire district had been impacted, resulting in a significant decline in tourist arrivals.

“Let me assure you—Wayanad is still vibrant and welcoming, with its spirit unbroken,” he said and urged visitors to experience the region’s charm, highlighting that their presence could be vital in reviving tourism, rebuilding livelihoods, and restoring the area’s vibrancy.

September 22, 2024

