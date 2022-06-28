Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mr. Gandhi will attend District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and MPLADS review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate here at 3 p.m. on Friday.

He will inaugurate a rally and a protest meeting organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee at Gandhi Square at Sulthan Bathery at 5 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi will attend a meeting of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Koliyadi at 12.15 p.m. on Saturday.

He will attend a UDF public meeting at Wandoor in Malappuram at 5 p.m on the day. Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate a road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at Karulai near Nilambur at 10 a.m. on Sunday. He will flag off an ambulance and trauma care vehicles at Chokkad near Wandoor at 12.05 p.m. on the day.

After inaugurating various projects of Wandoor block panchayat under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) at Puliyakode, Porur, at 5.40 p.m. on Sunday, he will return to New Delhi from the Calicut airport.