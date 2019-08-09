Kerala

Rahul Gandhi to seek PM Modi’s help for flood assistance to Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance to deal with the floods in his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad.

Addressing presspersons on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said he had already spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and collectors of three districts under his constituency.

“I wanted to go [to Wayanad] but a District Collector told me that it will affect rescue operations,” Mr. Gandhi said. “I want to tell the people of Wayanad that I am with them and will be visiting soon,” he added.

