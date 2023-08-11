ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on Saturday

August 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad District Congress Committee is set to accord a grand reception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the district on Saturday after the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership as MP following the Supreme Court stay on his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case. The programme will be held on the new bus stand premises at Kalpetta at 3.30 p.m. on the day. Mr. Gandhi will hand over the keys of houses constructed under his Kaithangu project to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Mr. Gandhi will inaugurate a high-tension transformer set up at the Ambedkar Memorial Cancer Centre at Nallurnadu in the district at 12 p.m. on Sunday. He will also lay the foundation stone for a community disability management centre at Kodancherry in Kozhikode district at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

