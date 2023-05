Rahul Gandhi to participate in Youth Congress meet in Thrissur

May 18, 2023 03:58 am | Updated May 17, 2023 10:28 pm IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a youth rally organised in connection with the Youth Congress State meet to be held in Thrissur from May 23 to 26. Addressing the District Congress leadership meet here on Wednesday, Benny Behanan, MP, said the Youth Congress meet would create history with the massive participation of youth. ADVERTISEMENT

