Kerala

Rahul Gandhi to open school building at Mundery

Rahul Gandhi, MP, will inaugurate the newly constructed Plus Two section of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Mundery here at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday through videoconferencing. The two-storey building was constructed by the District Nirmithi Kendra at a cost of ₹1.2 crore under the Multi Sectoral Development Programme. C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will preside over.

