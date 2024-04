April 20, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for K.C. Venugopal, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, on April 22 (Monday). He will address a rally on the Alappuzha beach at 5 p.m. Besides Mr. Venugopal, UDF Mavelikara constituency candidate Kodikunnil Suresh, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president M.M. Hassan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others will attend.

