Rahul Gandhi seeks justice for family of deceased tribesperson

February 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Vishwanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad who was found hanging in mysterious circumstances. He also requested Mr. Vijayan to order an impartial enquiry into the alleged lapses in the investigation into the death.

Mr. Gandhi said Vishwanathan’s family had rejected the police report and demanded a detailed enquiry into his death. The family has expressed suspicions regarding the hurried manner in which the post-mortem was done.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to grant ex-gratia compensation to Viswanathan’s family and provide employment to one of his family members on humanitarian grounds.