Rahul Gandhi seeks Jaishankar’s urgent intervention to ensure safe release of Indian sailors

April 15, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has sought urgent intervention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded Indian sailors on board an Israel-affiliated container vessel MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRG).

In a letter to Mr. Jaishankar on Monday, Mr. Gandhi expressed his concerns regarding the plight of 17 Indian crew members in the ship, including P.V. Dhanesh of Palvelichom, near Kuruva island, in Wayanad.

The escalating conflict in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for the country, Mr. Gandhi said. “The incident involving MSC Aries is a grim warning regarding the global repercussions of a geopolitical flare-up. India has a moral responsibility to call for peace, and to offer our good offices towards the same,” Mr. Gandhi added.

Mr. Gandhi requested the Central government to secure the safe release of all the Indian crew members onboard the shipping vessel. “Like lakhs of other Indians, I am waiting for the return of our brave seamen,” he said.

Call from son

Meanwhile, Viswanathan, Dhanesh’s father, told the media that he received a brief phone call from his son on Sunday afternoon. Mr. Viswanathan said the call was short and his son said he was safe.

His son had been working with MSC Aries for the past three years and was scheduled to return home for vacation when the vessel was seized, Mr. Viswanathan added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sought the intervention of the External Affairs Ministry in ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals, including those from the State who are on board the seized ship in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

