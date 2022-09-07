Rahul Gandhi received at airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accorded a reception at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday en route to Kanyakumari for the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Palode Ravi were among those present. Mr. Gandhi later left for Kanyakumari by a helicopter.

The Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Mr. Gandhi will begin on September 11 from Parassala.