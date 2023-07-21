Rahul Gandhi reaches Kottakkal for treatment

July 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala for treatment on Friday.

A team of doctors, led by Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier, and trustee and additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan, will decide the course of treatment for the Congress leader, who will be at Arya Vaidya Sala for at least two weeks.

Sources said that his sister Priyanka Gandhi might join him in a week. However, Arya Vaidya Sala officials did not confirm her visit.

Dr. Varier, chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai, Dr. Muraleedharan, trustees P. Ramkumar, K.R. Ajay, Shailaja Madhavankutty received Mr. Gandhi at Kottakkal.

Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, MP, and A.P. Anilkumar, MLA. Arya Vaidya Sala officials said that there would be restrictions for visitors.

Former President Ramnath Kovind and his family were at Kottakkal early this month. They left on July 11 after two weeks’ treatment. He had planted a Rudraksha sapling brought from Rishikesh at Arya Vaidya Sala.