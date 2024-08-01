Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra to visit Wayanad on August 1

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit Wayanad on Thursday. Mr. Gandhi will reach Kannur airport at 9.45 a.m. He will visit the relief camps opened for the Chooralmala landslide victims at Meppadi and the injured persons admitted in various hospitals. Though Mr. Gandhi was meant to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, it was postponed following rescue personnel’s request.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit landslides-hit Wayanad on Thursday and meet several families affected by the natural calamity, sources said.

Congress sources said the two leaders would visit relief camps at the Government Higher Secondary School and St Joseph UP School, Meppadi. They would also visit Dr Moopen’s Medical College, Meppadi.

The devastating series of landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district has claimed at least 132 lives and injured over 200, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris, official sources said.

More than 180 people are missing and over 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district, they said.

