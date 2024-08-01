GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra to visit Wayanad on August 1

The devastating series of landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district has claimed at least 132 lives and injured over 200

Published - August 01, 2024 04:28 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
People who were stranded at Attamala after a massive landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad cross the temporary bridge to safety on Wednesday.

People who were stranded at Attamala after a massive landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad cross the temporary bridge to safety on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit Wayanad on Thursday. Mr. Gandhi will reach Kannur airport at 9.45 a.m. He will visit the relief camps opened for the Chooralmala landslide victims at Meppadi and the injured persons admitted in various hospitals. Though Mr. Gandhi was meant to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, it was postponed following rescue personnel’s request.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit landslides-hit Wayanad on Thursday and meet several families affected by the natural calamity, sources said.

Congress sources said the two leaders would visit relief camps at the Government Higher Secondary School and St Joseph UP School, Meppadi. They would also visit Dr Moopen’s Medical College, Meppadi.

The devastating series of landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district has claimed at least 132 lives and injured over 200, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris, official sources said.

More than 180 people are missing and over 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district, they said.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Kerala / avalanche/landslide / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.