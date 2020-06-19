Rahul Gandhi presents TV sets to tribal children

KALPETTA

19 June 2020 23:17 IST

He provides 50 sets to children in remote hamlets to mark his 50th birthday

Rahul Gandhi,MP, presented television sets to tribal students in remote hamlets in his constituency, Wayanad, on his 50th birthday on Friday to help them join online classes.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, handed over 50 TV sets to Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla on the day.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drawing his attention to the plight of a large number of tribal students in Wayanad who are unable to benefit from the First Bell initiative of the State government owing to lack of access to electronic devices or the Internet.

Mr. Gandhi had also informed Wayanad District Collector of his willingness to procure digital devices for tribal children.

According to the list provided by the district administration, as many as 269 TV sets were needed for the purpose, Mr. Balakrishnan said. More sets would be provided soon, he added.