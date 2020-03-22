Rahul Gandhi presents thermal scanners to Wayanad

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has presented thermal scanners to his constituency, Wayanad, to help identify the symptoms of COVID-19 more effectively.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, handed over the scanners to Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Saturday.

Mr. Gandhi ha allotted 50 scanners, of which 30 will be distributed in Wayanad and 10 scanners each will be given to Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, said Mr. Balakrishnan.

The MP will provide hand wash, sanitisers, and masks to his constituency in the coming days, he added.