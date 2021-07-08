Kerala

Rahul Gandhi opens smart anganwadis

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has praised the proactive steps of the Cochin Shipyard in helping a backward region like Wayanad, especially during the pandemic.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed buildings of smart anganwadis and a physiotherapy block in the district by utilising the CSR fund of the Cochin Shipyard under the ‘Rapid transformation of aspirational districts’ project of the Central government here on Thursday.

A total of five buildings, including four smart anganwadis and a physiotherapy block, have been constructed at a cost of ₹1.40 crore by utilising the fund.


