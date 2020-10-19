Rahul Gandhi offers support to fight COVID-19 during Kerala visit

MALAPPURAM:

19 October 2020 14:44 IST

Attends pandemic review meeting at Malappuram Collectorate

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Monday as part of his three-day visit to Kerala.

He attended a COVID-19 review meeting held at the Collectorate here where District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan and P. Ubaidullah, MLA, received him. United Democratic Front (UDF) district chairman P.T. Ajayamohan accompanied the former Congress president.

Muslim Youth League workers saluted the Congress leader’s motorcade at 50 places between Malappuram and Karipur airport, where he arrived on a special flight.

The Collector sought the cooperation of the people’s representatives in the fight against the pandemic. Malappuram has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the last few months.

The district reported 10,205 active cases on Monday morning. As many as 1,399 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Mr. Gandhi has assured support to the district administration, and said concerted efforts were needed to overcome the pandemic.

He will proceed to Wayanad in the afternoon.